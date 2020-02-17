17.02.2020 20:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Electronic Communications (BRK-2722)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The idea for this invention just came to me," said an inventor from Rogersville, Alabama. "It would provide a new way to communicate with loved ones."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the VIDEO LETTER to provide a digital letter or greeting card that could be cherished by individuals in remote locations or without Internet access. This invention would create a multi-media communication experience without wireless connectivity. Additionally, it may be employed as a digital photo frame.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2722, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-electronic-communications-brk-2722-301005570.html

SOURCE InventHelp

