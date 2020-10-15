InventHelp Inventor Develops Emergency Vehicle Alert System for Drivers (FGC-126)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to prevent unnecessary accidents at intersections involving approaching emergency vehicles like ambulances," said an inventor, from Twinsburg, Ohio, "so I invented the VEHICLE EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM."

The invention provides an effective way to alert a motorist of the presence of emergency vehicles nearby. In doing so, it enables a driver to react and yield right-of-way to an approaching emergency vehicle. As a result, it enhances safety and peace of mind and it could help to reduce confusion. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added safety and could help to reduce stress for drivers."

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

