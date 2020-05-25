25.05.2020 19:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Goniometer (HKT-137)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a physical therapist and desired an improved means of gauging patients' range of motion," said an inventor from Warwick, New York. "This inspired me to develop a better goniometer that could result in improved therapy recommendations."

He developed the patent-pending PRECISION GONIOMETER to provide a more accurate diagnosis that may lead to improved therapy recommendations. This invention would feature a convenient and easy to use design that may save valuable time for physical therapists. This goniometer will substantially benefit students ease and ability to learn proper and precise ways to measure range of motion. Additionally, it would eliminate the need to consult a separate book or related reference.

The original design was submitted to the Hackettstown sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HKT-137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

