InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Spatula for Easy Cooking (BSJ-558)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I struggle when using a spatula in the kitchen and thought there could be an easier way," said an inventor, from Aberdeen, Idaho, "so I invented THE NELSON SPATULA."

The invention provides an easier way to flip and turn foods without assistance. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional spatulas. As a result, it increases convenience and it could help to prevent messes and spills. The invention features an ergonomic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals with arthritis or disabilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a simple and effortless way to cook using a spatula."

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BSJ-558, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

