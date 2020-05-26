PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realize how dangerous it is to attempt to fix a flat tire or wait for assistance on busy roads," said an inventor from Hazleton, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a better means to more quickly fix the flat tire for enhanced safety."

He developed the FLAT MASTER to provide an automated inflation system for vehicle tires that would contribute to safety. This invention would eliminate the need to wait for roadside assistance. Additionally, it would reduce the risk of being hit by passing vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-3978, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-flat-fixer-lcc-3978-301055839.html

SOURCE InventHelp