InventHelp Inventor Develops Foldaway Craft Table (ROH-522)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Living in an apartment and being a quilter, I needed both space for a cutting table for my fabric and a way to store it so that I still had living space," said an inventor from Lansing, N.Y. "This led me to come up with this foldaway cutting table for sewing and crafting."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the QUILTER'S FOLDING CUTTING TABLE to provide a convenient surface for cutting fabric and other supplies. The table folds up for ease in storage so it will not clutter up living space. It is made of lightweight yet durable materials. Additionally, the invention is ideal for quilters, seamstresses, tailors and other crafters.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ROH-522, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-foldaway-craft-table-roh-522-300978642.html

SOURCE InventHelp

