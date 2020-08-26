|
26.08.2020 19:05:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Gurney Accessory to Easily Determine Patient Weight (HTM-9264)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a paramedic and I need to make quick and accurate calculations based on a patient's weight, especially when it comes to giving medication," said an inventor, from Jemez Springs, N.M., "so I invented the E M S GURNEY SCALE."
The patent-pending invention enables an EMT to easily and accurately determine a patient's weight. In doing so, it eliminates guesswork. As a result, it ensures that proper medication dosages can be administered and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, it can be adapted for use on most typical gurneys.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables a paramedic or other medical worker to easily weigh a patient being transported on a gurney."
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-9264, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-gurney-accessory-to-easily-determine-patient-weight-htm-9264-301118770.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX schließen auf grünem Terrain -- Asiatische Märkte letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der Dow Jones zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der heimische Markt konnte anfängliche Verluste abschütteln. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte im Plus. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen am Mittwoch mehrheitlich Verluste aus.