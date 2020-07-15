InventHelp Inventor Develops Hair Clipper/Trimmer with Hair Disposal Feature (CKL-1346)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An important part of bathroom hygiene keeping the area free of telltale hair. To help with this, an inventor from Lisle, Ill., has found a way keep hair clippings and shaved hairs from accumulating in the bathroom.

She developed CLEAN CLIP to save considerable time, effort and frustration by keeping floors and other surfaces free of messy hair residue after shaving. Not only does it contribute to a cleaner bathroom, it is comfortable, safe and easy to use as well. This unique device is also compact, lightweight and portable, making it ideal for travel. Other appealing features are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, it is versatile for use with beards, sideburns and hair in the pubic area.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of dealing with messy hair residue left behind after shaving," she said, "and felt this idea would benefit many others who might feel the same."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

