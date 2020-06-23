InventHelp Inventor Develops Heating or Cooling Device to Enhance Comfort (SDB-1441)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to warm up or cool down without having to heat or cool the entire house," said an inventor, from Temecula, Calif., "so I invented the BED SPA."

The invention provides and effective way to stay cool or warm while relaxing in bed or on the couch. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional fans, heated blankets and other devices. As a result, it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could make your favorite spot on the couch, chair or bed more comfortable."

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1441, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

