+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
06.08.2020 19:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops ID Scanner System to Increase Accuracy and Efficiency (NJD-2125)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a bar owner for over 25 years and I thought there could be a better way to check ID before serving a customer," said an inventor, from W. New York, N.J., "so I invented the SMART BAR."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to check a customer's ID at a cash register, bar, etc. In doing so, it saves time and effort and it ensures that all patrons meet legal age requirements. It also increases accuracy and it could help to prevent troublemakers from being admitted or served. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for liquor stores, retailers of beer, wine and tobacco products, bars and restaurants.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an accurate and efficient alternative to manually checking a customer's ID card."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of  InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2125, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-id-scanner-system-to-increase-accuracy-and-efficiency-njd-2125-301105286.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Die US-Börsen zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel unentschlossen. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es abwärts. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich der DAX schwächer. Die Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag mehrheitlich in Verkauflaune.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB