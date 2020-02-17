PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's a residential barbecue grill or a commercial broiler, cleanup can be quite a challenge. Fortunately, two inventors from Las Vegas, Nev., have found a way to keep grills and broilers looking good and cooking effectively with minimal effort.

They developed BROILER BUSTER to enable users to clean the top and the bottom of the grill or broiler simultaneously. As such, it promotes sanitary grill or broiler cooking surfaces with little time and effort. Built for durability, efficiency and reliability, this convenient and effective cleaning tool is available at an affordable price. Its simple design minimizes production costs while its versatility makes it ideal for both consumer and commercial use.

The inventors' experience on the job inspired the idea. "I work in a commercial restaurant cleaning lots of broilers," one of them said, "and realized how much help a tool like this would be to anyone who ever needs to clean a broiler or grill."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-broiler-cleaning-tool-lvt-169-301001290.html

SOURCE InventHelp