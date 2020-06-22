InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cart to Transport Fishing Gear (BGF-2415)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to transport all my fishing equipment and supplies across the beach," said an inventor, from Chesterfield, Mich., "so I invented KIRK'S ALL TERRAIN FISHING CART."

The invention provides an easier way to transport fishing gear to and from a fishing spot. In doing so, it eliminates the need to carry items or make multiple trips. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances mobility, convenience and organization. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use and store so it is ideal for fishing enthusiasts and individuals who utilize carts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design prevents a fishing cart from sinking or getting stuck in the sand."

