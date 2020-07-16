+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
16.07.2020 18:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Wood Stoves (POO-545)

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a wood stove to evenly distribute natural heat throughout the home," said an inventor, from Bend, Ore., "so I invented the WOOD STOVE FURNACE."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention offers an improved wood stove design. In doing so, it enables the output to be evenly distributed over a larger area. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could enhance comfort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to operate and maintain so it is ideal for households.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to save energy costs for people who live in colder climates."

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-POO-545, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

