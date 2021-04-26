 InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Hard Hat to Keep the Wearer Cool (SFO-808) | 26.04.21 | finanzen.at

26.04.2021 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Hard Hat to Keep the Wearer Cool (SFO-808)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to increase comfort and prevent overheating while wearing a hard hat at work," said an inventor, from Alameda, Calif., "so I invented the COOL HEAD. My design enables the wearer to work for a longer time while reducing fatigue."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to stay cool while wearing a hard hat. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional hard hats. As a result, it enhances comfort and safety and it could help to prevent heat exhaustion. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for workers who wear hard hats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SFO-808, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-hard-hat-to-keep-the-wearer-cool-sfo-808-301275591.html

SOURCE InventHelp

