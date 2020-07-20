InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Level to Increase Visibility (LVT-275)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

"Work areas do not always have enough light to accurately see and use a level," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev. "I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the ES-LEVEL."

The invention provides an effective way to utilize a level in low lighting conditions. In doing so, it increases visibility. As a result, it eliminates the need to find and use an alternative light source and it could enhance precision and convenience. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to struggling with traditional levels."

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-275, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

