 InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Picture Frame for Photo Displays (OTW-495)

21.04.2021 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Picture Frame for Photo Displays (OTW-495)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved picture frame that enables you to personalize your photo display," said an inventor, from Norfolk, Va., "so I invented the WORD FRAME. My design eliminates the need to use the same dull and drab picture frame."

The invention provides an effective way to display a treasured photo. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional picture frames. As a result, it enables the user to easily customize the display and it could spark attention. The invention features an eye-catching design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-495, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

