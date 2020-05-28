+++ Bitcoin - Zeit zu kaufen?** +++-w-
InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Plant Irrigation System (PHO-2708)

PITTSBURGH, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a way to grow healthier plants," said an inventor from Prescott, Ariz., "so I invented the WATER WRANGLER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention fulfills the need for an irrigation device that would control water runoff and direct the retained water to the roots of plants. The device conserves water, which is cost effective as well as environmentally friendly. This would help to improve plant health and appearance, and could help control weeds. Additionally, the inventor has a prototype available for the device.

The inventor describes his design. "The unique part of the invention is the unlimited usage, diameter and/or shape enabled for controlling water displacement to a large array of uses."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2708, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-plant-irrigation-system-pho-2708-301056246.html

SOURCE InventHelp

