05.04.2021 17:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Reusable Straw to Reduce Waste (KXX-297)

PITTSBURGH, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient reusable straw for on-the-go use," said an inventor, from Whitwell, Tenn., "so I invented the PERSONAL POCKET STRAW. My design eliminates the need for disposable plastic straws."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a reusable drinking straw. In doing so, it offers an environmentally friendly alternative to disposable straws. As a result, it helps to reduce plastic waste and it ensures that a straw is readily available when needed. The invention features an eco-friendly and portable design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KXX-297, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

