04.05.2020 17:15:00

Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Roller Clamp for IV Administration Sets (SOG-399)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I wanted to create a quick and easy way to determine if the clamp on an IV administration set is open to release medicine," said an inventor, from Fairfield, Calif., "so I invented the MEDICATION ERROR PREVENTION."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a clear way to indicate if an IV roller clamp is open or closed. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional roller clamps used on IV administration sets. As a result, it could help to prevent medication errors and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to eliminate uncertainty and errors when administering bags of intravenous fluids and medications."

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SOG-399, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

     

     

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-roller-clamp-for-iv-administration-sets-sog-399-301042658.html

SOURCE InventHelp

