20.11.2018 16:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Toenail Clippers (ATH-316)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Atlanta, Ga., has developed the EASY CUT, improved nail clippers that allow a person to comfortably cut his/her own toenails with ease and added safety. This is a patented design.

"I have a hard time trimming my toenails because I have difficulty bending over to reach them. I developed my invention to ease this task," said the inventor. The EASY CUT provides an easier and more effective method of trimming toenails. It eliminates the need to stretch or strain in order to trim toenails. This set of clippers features an easy-to-grip handle that is convenient and easy to use. The design of these clippers may help promote more regular trimming of toenails. Finally, it offers a lightweight, portable design.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ATH-316, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

ATX und DAX schliessen deutlich im Minus
Am Dienstag waren deutliche Verluste am heimischen Aktienmarkt zu verbuchen.

