PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a strain-free way to get my dogs into my truck," said an inventor, from Strasburg, Colo., "so I invented the PET PLANK."

The invention provides an easier way for a pet to enter a vehicle. In doing so, it could help to reduce physical strain. As a result, it could provide added safety and peace of mind and it enhances comfort for a pet while riding in a vehicle. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a more comfortable way to travel with pets."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KOC-1376, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-way-for-a-pet-to-enter-a-vehicle-koc-1376-301080392.html

SOURCE InventHelp