InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Display a Photo Within a Vehicle (CNC-542)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have pictures of my baby hanging in my car but I thought there could be a better way to display them," said an inventor, from Winston Salem, N.C., " so I invented the PICTURE SLIDE."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to display a photo within a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to tape or prop a photo up within a vehicle's interior. It also prevents a photo from falling or blocking the instrument panel. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that a favorite picture is visible without blocking your view or other important gauges."

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-542, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

