InventHelp Inventor Develops Jewelry Storage Solution (FLA-3206)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to prearrange all of my jewelry and accessories and pair them with my outfits," said an inventor from Delray Beach, Fla. "This inspired me to invent a convenient way to store these smaller items so that they are readily available when I am getting dressed."

She developed the patent pending BLING BAG to provide a readily accessible place to store a variety of jewelry items. The accessory enables the user to prearrange these items and pair them with an ensemble. This saves time and effort when getting dressed. It also keeps jewelry organized and prevents tangling. The device is usable to store necklaces, watches, bracelets and earrings. Additionally, the invention is perfect for use at home and while traveling.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-FLA-3206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

