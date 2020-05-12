InventHelp Inventor Develops Litter Box with Sifter Component (OCM-1391)

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cat owners face the never-ending challenge of keeping their pet's litter pan clean and fresh smelling. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Whittier, Calif., however, that task need no long take so much energy.

He developed a prototype for BIG CAT SCOOP to provide a neat and easy way to empty cat waste from a litter box in one step. As such, it eliminates the need for repeated scooping with a conventional litter scoop. The BIG CAT SCOOP is made so you can leave it in the litter box all day and night. It can allow you to scoop less, and had little to no clumping. Besides saving considerable time and effort, this novel pet accessory is practical and user friendly. Cat lovers will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was looking for an easier way to sift cat litter when emptying the waste from my pet's litter box than is possible with conventional cat litter pans and scoops," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County 2 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCM-1391, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

