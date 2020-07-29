InventHelp Inventor Develops Microwave Accessory for Even Heating of Frozen Foods in Less Time! (DLL-3664)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the timesaving benefits of microwave ovens in preparing frozen foods are well known, the heat does not always completely heat the center of the food. Fortunately, an inventor from Ft. Worth, Texas, has figured out how to provide complete and even heating by warming the total center of food as quickly as the edges for more enjoyable meals. "My unique invention enables people to use the microwave less and get more out of it by reducing cooking time," he said.

He developed a prototype for THE MICROWAVE BUDDY to eliminate the need to reheat food that is still cold at the center of the dish. As such, it saves time, effort and the expense of wasted food as wasted food comes from reheating which causes inedible, burnt edges. Safe for microwave oven use with frozen foods (not popcorn packets), it is efficient, versatile and easy to wash and reuse in different size ovens. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective, durable and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "When I heated frozen foods in a microwave oven," he said, "the center was often still cold since the heat is directed toward the outside. This accessory assures thorough heating every time, in less time."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

