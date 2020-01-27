InventHelp Inventor Develops Mobile-Device Viewing Enhancer (CNC-450)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I saw many people, especially the elderly, who struggled to view the screens on their mobile devices," said an inventor from Charlotte, N.C. "I came up with this idea to provide an easier way to read text on the screen and view images. Now people can see everything clearly."

He developed MY POCKET T V to provide a better view of screen content. The accessory enables the user to see text, images and videos clearly. It makes watching videos on a mobile device more enjoyable. The unit reduces eyestrain and fatigue. It is adaptable for use with different makes and models of devices. Additionally, the invention features a convenient design.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CNC-450, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

