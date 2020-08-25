|
InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Bedding to Enhance Comfort while Sleeping (PND-5055)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor, from Bear, Del., wanted to create a bedding set to improve sleep comfort during hot or cool weather, so he invented the VERSA-SHEETS.
The invention provides an improved way to keep an individual comfortable while sleeping. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sheets and bedding sets. As a result, it helps to keep the user cool during the spring/summer and warm during the fall/winter and it ensures that the user remains dry and comfortable. The invention features a practical, all-in-one design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, hotels, hospitals and nursing homes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.
The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help the user to maintain proper body temperature and sleep more comfortably throughout the night."
The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PND-5055, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
