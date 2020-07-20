PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was eating in the car and got stains on my work pants," said an inventor, from Linden, N.J. "I thought there could be a better way to protect my clothes against food stains, so I invented the BIBBIE."

The invention ensures that a bib is readily available for use within a vehicle. In doing so, it protects the clothes from food and drink spills while riding or driving. As a result, it could help to prevent stains and messes and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, travelers and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to keep your clothes clean while eating or drinking in the car."

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2070, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-bib-for-use-in-a-vehicle-njd-2070-301095403.html

SOURCE InventHelp