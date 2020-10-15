+++ Jetzt mehr über Kryptowährungen erfahren und direkt mit dem Handel beginnen** +++-w-
15.10.2020 18:50:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Football Helmet to Enhance Safety (HTM-9582)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved football helmet to reduce injuries associated with a player's facemask being grabbed during a practice or game," said an inventor, from Tulsa, Okla., "so I invented the SAFETY HELMET. My design enhances safety for the players."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent facemask injuries while playing football. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional football helmets. As a result, it helps to protect the head and neck and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple and practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for football players.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HTM-9582, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

