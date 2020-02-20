PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Montgomery, Texas, wanted to create a safe and strong way to protect a roof from hurricane winds and storm damage, so they invented the M C.

The invention provides an effective way to protect a structure with a wood frame roof from a hurricane. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional rafter connectors. As a result, it could increase the structural integrity of a roof and it could provide added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could enhance the stability of a structure especially during a hurricane."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-767, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-rafter-connector-to-increase-protection-hun-767-301001362.html

SOURCE InventHelp