20.02.2020 18:30:00
InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Rafter Connector to Increase Protection (HUN-767)
PITTSBURGH, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Montgomery, Texas, wanted to create a safe and strong way to protect a roof from hurricane winds and storm damage, so they invented the M C.
The invention provides an effective way to protect a structure with a wood frame roof from a hurricane. In doing so, it offers an alternative to conventional rafter connectors. As a result, it could increase the structural integrity of a roof and it could provide added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.
The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could enhance the stability of a structure especially during a hurricane."
The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-767, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
