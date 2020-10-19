InventHelp Inventor Develops Mounting Device for CB Radio Antennas on Semi-Trucks (DNV-128)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a truck driver and I wanted to create a damage-free way to mount a CB radio antenna to my truck," said an inventor, from Aurora, Colo., "so I invented the MOBILE ANTENNA MOUNT."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to mount a citizens band radio antenna on a truck. In doing so, it eliminates the need to drill holes or make permanent modifications. It also provides optimum radio reception and clear voice communications beyond a 5-mile range. The invention features a secure design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for truck drivers and trucking companies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to secure your choice of antenna without modifying the truck cab."

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

