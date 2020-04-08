PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Mount Pleasant, Tenn., has developed the CATERPILLAR CASE, a novel smartphone case that provides acoustic speaker redirection for better sound, as well as magnification for the camera lens for enhanced photo-capture capabilities. A prototype model is available upon request.

"I wanted to be able to hear my phone's speakers when loud noises were around. I developed a multifunctional case that enhances sound quality, as well as photographs, while also being eco-friendly," said the inventor. Like conventional smartphone cases, the patent-pending CATERPILLAR CASE protects the exterior of a smartphone. Unlike conventional cases, this one amplifies and enhances audio being emitted from the device's built-in speaker. This eliminates the need for a user to cup their hand over an existing speaker to enhance the sound. This enhanced sound will not disturb surrounding individuals. Another added feature on this case includes a means to enhance picture quality in an easy and efficient manner. This eco-friendly case is produced from recycled plastic, which helps keep plastic out of landfills.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NMJ-437, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-multipurpose-smartphone-case-nmj-437-301034739.html

SOURCE InventHelp