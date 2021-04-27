+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
27.04.2021 17:45:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Type of PVC Pipe Fitting (MTN-3469)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple coupling for installing and replacing broken or offset pipes," said an inventor, from Hyde Park, N.Y., "so I invented the E Z ANGLE. My design saves time when working with pipes that have obstructions or an off angle."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved alternative to traditional PVC pipe fittings. In doing so, it helps to compensate for misaligned drainpipes in structural roles. As a result, it increases convenience and efficiency and it can be adapted for use in a range of applications. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3469, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-type-of-pvc-pipe-fitting-mtn-3469-301275856.html

SOURCE InventHelp

