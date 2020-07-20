InventHelp Inventor Develops Pet Bed That Attaches to Pet Owner's Bed (LGI-2877)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While some pet owners may not mind having their cats or dogs sleep in their beds with them, there is now an easy solution for those who do. Thanks to the creativity of an inventor from Mastic, N.Y., there is now a way for pets to sleep close to their owners while remaining in their own space.

He developed a prototype for DOGGIE SIDE SLEEPER, patent-pending, to break pets of the habit of sleeping in their owners' beds while giving them the comfort of feeling they are sleeping with their owners. This lightweight and portable pet accessory is easy to attach and remove and remains securely in place. Lightweight and portable, it is also ideal for travel. In addition, pet owners will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I invented this because our dogs always wanted to sleep in our bed with us," he said, "and we've been using it for five years. They no longer need to be in our bed to feel like they're sleeping with us."

