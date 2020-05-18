PITTSBURGH, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My grandson needed to use a restroom while I was driving," said an inventor from Baltimore, Maryland. "This inspired me to develop a urinal that could be employed anywhere."

He developed the TRAVEL SPOT to allow individuals to more easily travel with young children as it would provide a solution when restrooms were not available. This invention may ensure than the potty training regiment is not interrupted and it could eliminate messy accidents and upset children. Additionally, it would feature a compact, sanitary and safe design.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BTM-2749, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-urinal-btm-2749-301055457.html

SOURCE InventHelp