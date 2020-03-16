PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "A rock cracked my windshield while I was driving and I thought there should be a way to prevent that from happening again," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the WINDSHIELD GLASS PROTECTOR."

The invention provides an effective way to protect a vehicle windshield. In doing so, it helps to prevent scratches, chips and cracks caused by stones and other debris. As a result, it could enhance safety and visibility and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that a windshield is safe and protected against airborne debris."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1876, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-accessory-for-vehicle-windshields-all-1876-301023031.html

SOURCE InventHelp