InventHelp Inventor Develops Remembrance Headstone (LCC-4510)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While walking through a cemetery, I wondered about a loved one's life as well as the lives of other individuals in the cemetery," said an inventor from Hamburg, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a better headstone that could play information on the departed loved one on an incorporated screen."

He developed the HEADSTONE & URN to provide remembrances of the departed's life in order to personalize the grave. This invention may keep the memory of the deceased alive while personalizing the grave for a heartwarming experience. Additionally, it may allow relatives to feel closer to the deceased for peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LCC-4510, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

