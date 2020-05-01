InventHelp Inventor Develops Remembrance Headstone (LCC-4510)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While walking through a cemetery, I wondered about a loved one's life as well as the lives of other individuals in the cemetery," said an inventor from Hamburg, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a better headstone that could play information on the departed loved one on an incorporated screen."

He developed the HEADSTONE & URN to provide remembrances of the departed's life in order to personalize the grave. This invention may keep the memory of the deceased alive while personalizing the grave for a heartwarming experience. Additionally, it may allow relatives to feel closer to the deceased for peace of mind.

