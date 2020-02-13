13.02.2020 20:00:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Remote Control Blanket (LVT-163)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We desired a more convenient method to preheat a heated blanket so that it was warm when entering the bed," said inventors from Las Vegas, Nevada. "This inspired us to develop an enhanced blanket that could be turned on through a mobile application employing a Smartphone."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

They developed the SMART BLANKET to provide wireless preheating control options and other programmable and remote operating features. This invention would provide users with a warm bed that would be easy to operate and could conserve electrical power consumption.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LVT-163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-remote-control-blanket-lvt-163-301001420.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schließt mit Verlusten -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Märkte letztlich im Minus
Der heimische Markt schwächelte am Donnerstag. Der DAX konnte seine Verluste im Verlauf eingrenzen. Die Wall Street weist rote Vorzeichen aus. Die Börsen in Fernost wurden von Gewinnmitnahmen belastet.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB