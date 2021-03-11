PITTSBURGH, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed all the tires and debris on the interstate and I thought there could be a safe way to clean it up," said an inventor, from Decatur, Ga., "so I invented the INTERSTATE TIRE TRUCK. My design could help to prevent accidents caused by debris on busy highways."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove tires and debris from roads and highways. In doing so, it ensures that the roadways are clear and safe for motorists to travel. As a result, it increases efficiency and safety and it eliminates the need for road crew or police to manually remove debris. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for government agencies with road and highway crews. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AAT-4509, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-safer-method-for-cleaning-roadways-aat-4509-301242247.html

SOURCE InventHelp