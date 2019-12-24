InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Cover (SOG-342)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was a truck driver for over 40 years and understand the importance of keeping rims clean and protected," said an inventor from Sacramento, California"This inspired me to develop a means to allow rims to be more easily inspected by the DOT."

He developed the TRANSPARENT WHEEL COVER to allow easier inspection by the Department of Transportation. This invention may reduce the amount of time and effort spent cleaning the wheels. Additionally, it may enhance aerodynamics for improved fuel economy.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp.

