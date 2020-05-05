++ Nur noch 8 Tage bis zum Bitcoin-Halving: Kurs explodiert und durchbricht 8.000 USD - Jetzt noch vor dem Halving handeln! ++-w-
05.05.2020 16:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Cap Clip (BSJ-602)

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "My sunglasses continually slid from my hat resulting in their falling to the ground and being damaged requiring their costly replacement," said an inventor from Nampa, Idaho. "This inspired me to develop a means to firmly anchor the optical product to baseball caps."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the 3 IN 1 SUNGLASS CLIP to safely store sunglasses in a readily accessible location to prevent them from being lost, misplaced, sat upon, scratched or otherwise damaged. This invention would easily be positioned upon a baseball cap. Additionally, it may also anchor a golf ball marker and divot tool.

The original design was submitted to the Boise sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BSJ-602, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-secure-cap-clip-bsj-602-301051270.html

SOURCE InventHelp

