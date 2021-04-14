InventHelp Inventor Develops Security Device for Interior Doors (ALL-2588)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a temporary door locking system for use at home or while staying in a hotel room," said an inventor, from Fairburn, Ga., "so I invented the REMOVEABLE DOOR LOCK. My device increases safety and security and it prevents others from entering."

The invention provides an effective way to secure an interior door. In doing so, it eliminates the need to permanently modify a door with hardware. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it can be used at home or at a temporary location such as a hotel. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households and travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2588, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

