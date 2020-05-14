PITTSBURGH, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While shower doors that slide back and forth are effective in keeping the water inside, the ones that open outward tend to drip water onto the floor. Thanks to the creativity of an inventor from Eustace, Texas, however, that need no longer be a concern.

He developed BOB'S WATER WEDGE to keep water from dripping down this type of shower door and out onto the floor. As such, it prevents water damage to bathroom flooring and eliminates fall hazards from water puddles. Thus, it saves time, energy and floor repair and replacement expense by redirecting the water from shower door back into shower. It is also convenient, effective, easy to install and use and affordably priced. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of always having to clean up the water that dripped onto the bathroom floor from the inside of the shower door when I opened it," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3667, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-shower-door-drip-eliminator-dll-3667-301055726.html

SOURCE InventHelp