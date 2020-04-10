+++ Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Kryptowährungen investieren! +++-w-
10.04.2020 18:45:00

Inventhelp Inventor Develops Side Window Wiper (SKC-402)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I drive a semi-truck and was attempting to enter an intersection in the pouring rain when I had to roll down my window to see which resulted in my paperwork and other items getting soaked," said an inventor from Idaho Falls, Idaho. "This inspired me to develop a means to allow drivers to see to the side."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the CLEAR VIEW that may reduce driver stress and anxiety by effectively cleaning the outside of the side window. This invention may eliminate the driver from being soaked due to lowering the window. Additionally, it may reduce driver stress and anxiety. The invention is usable on the back windows of cars and vans, and a smaller version clips on to semi mirrors.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-402, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-side-window-wiper-skc-402-301034838.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX legen vor dem Osterwochenende kräftig zu
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt griffen Anleger vor dem verlängerten Wochenende beherzt zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB