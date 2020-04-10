Inventhelp Inventor Develops Side Window Wiper (SKC-402)

PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I drive a semi-truck and was attempting to enter an intersection in the pouring rain when I had to roll down my window to see which resulted in my paperwork and other items getting soaked," said an inventor from Idaho Falls, Idaho. "This inspired me to develop a means to allow drivers to see to the side."

He developed the CLEAR VIEW that may reduce driver stress and anxiety by effectively cleaning the outside of the side window. This invention may eliminate the driver from being soaked due to lowering the window. Additionally, it may reduce driver stress and anxiety. The invention is usable on the back windows of cars and vans, and a smaller version clips on to semi mirrors.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SKC-402, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

