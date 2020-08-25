InventHelp Inventor Develops Smartphone Accessory to Protect Against the Sun (SOG-279)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work for a rideshare company and I keep my smartphone in a holder on the dashboard and sometimes it gets very hot," said an inventor, from Stockton, Calif. "I wanted to create a protective accessory to keep it cool and safe, so I invented the CELL SCREEN."

The invention protects a smartphone against sun and heat while secured to a holder on a vehicle dashboard. In doing so, it could help to prevent the phone from overheating and turning off. As a result, it increases convenience and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply, use and store when not in use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to use your phone for GPS without exposing it to intense sunlight."

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-279, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

