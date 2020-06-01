01.06.2020 18:30:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Snail Disposal (SFO-696)

PITTSBURGH, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As an avid gardener and landscape professional I wanted a simple means to collect and dispose of snails," said an inventor from Danville, California. "This inspired me to develop a disposable system that would attract snails."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed the patent-pending SNAILHUT to provide a natural, organic snail attractant disposal system. This invention controls snails without the need for chemicals or a power source. Additionally, it would feature a simple, convenient, pet friendly, and easy to use design that eliminates touching the snails.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SFO-696, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-snail-disposal-sfo-696-301056300.html

SOURCE InventHelp

