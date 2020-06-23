InventHelp Inventor Develops Sound Muffler Attachment for Leaf Blowers (DLL-3708)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While leaf blowers are effective for fall cleanup, they are not the quietest of lawn and garden maintenance tools. Fortunately, an inventor from Dallas, Texas, has found a way to reduce the noise level for the benefit of the user and the neighbors nearby.

He developed a prototype for BLOWER-BE-QUIET, patent-pending, specifically to prevent exposure to loud noise from leaf blowers. As such, it protects the ears against hearing loss and reduces the amount of noise pollution in the environment. At the same time, it is durable, reliable and easy to install. Users will also appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was tired of being disturbed while sleeping or trying to have conversations by the loud noise emitted by a leaf blower and wanted a way to muffle the sound" he said.

