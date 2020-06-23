InventHelp Inventor Develops Stay Dry Gown (ALL-1975)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the health care industry and help patients to shower which leaves me soaking wet for the rest of the day," said an inventor from Fairburn, Georgia. "When I could not locate a means to remain dry, I was inspired to develop a covering that could keep wearers protected."

She developed the PATIENT ASSISTANT PROTECTIVE WEAR AND SHOWER GOWN to provide enhanced comfort for the work day that may lead to added productivity and a more positive outlook. This easy to position invention could prevent workers from being soaked while assisting patients. Additionally, it may protect them from hospital-acquired infections and diseases.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-All-1975, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

