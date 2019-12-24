24.12.2019 20:15:00

InventHelp Inventor Develops Storm Protecting Cover (PND-4995)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have seen so many vehicles damaged due to floods, rain and hail," said an inventor from Upper Deerfield, New Jersey. "This inspired me to develop a means to protect vehicles from water as well as floating debris."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the AUTO ENCLOSURE to protect a parked car from flood damage and hailstorms. This invention could keep rising flood waters from damaging the seats, wiring, electronics and engine compartment. Additionally, it could prevent nicks and scratches from floating debris.    

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PND-4995, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

 

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-storm-protecting-cover-pnd-4995-300978659.html

SOURCE InventHelp

