PITTSBURGH, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient and stylish way to carry a USB charge cord while on-the-go," said an inventor, from Hopewell Jct., N.Y., "So I invented the U S B LOCKET. My design eliminates the need to carry a loose cord in your bag or pocket."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect and transport a USB charge cord. In doing so, it ensures that a USB charge cord is readily available when needed. As a result, it could enhance style and it could help to prevent damage. The invention features a versatile and attractive design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of mobile electronic devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CTK-2002, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-stylish-way-to-carry-a-usb-charge-cord-ctk-2002-301189208.html

SOURCE InventHelp